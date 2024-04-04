iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

