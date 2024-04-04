iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.96. 6,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,358. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

