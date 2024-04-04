iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.32

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.32 and last traded at $67.23, with a volume of 30301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.79.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,169.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.