iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,262,000 after purchasing an additional 163,316 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,021,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,106,000 after buying an additional 94,899 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,266,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares during the period.

IUSV stock opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

