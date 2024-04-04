iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.81. 807,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $115.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

