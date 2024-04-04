iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,551,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,601. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

