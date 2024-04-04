iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 176,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 473,206 shares.The stock last traded at $23.65 and had previously closed at $23.67.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBDS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

