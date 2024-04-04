iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.51

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.51 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 38141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

