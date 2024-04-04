iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 147,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,194. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.38. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

