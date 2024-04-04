iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.55

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 12441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $837.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 858,461 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

