iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.53

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 179504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,295,000 after buying an additional 19,174,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,405,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,796,000 after buying an additional 1,485,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,429,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,009,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,351,000 after purchasing an additional 96,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,877,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,395 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

