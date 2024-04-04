iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 94,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 235,444 shares.The stock last traded at $143.12 and had previously closed at $144.50.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI World ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,653,000 after acquiring an additional 225,459 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,579,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 177,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after buying an additional 111,233 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.