iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $106.72 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.07.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

