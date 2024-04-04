iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

IGE stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.19. 281,980 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $658.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

