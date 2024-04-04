iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $52,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after acquiring an additional 64,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $337.55 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.