iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $303,496,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,153,000 after purchasing an additional 282,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.67. 240,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.16. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.