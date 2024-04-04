iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

