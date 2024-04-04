iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 21,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Durante & Waters LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 77,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.

SLV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,229,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,011,139. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

