iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1,033.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,485 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

IVE opened at $184.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

