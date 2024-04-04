iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,062,000 after purchasing an additional 124,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $90.61. 38,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

