iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,381,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS IYJ traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,660 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

