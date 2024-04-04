iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Sold by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 207,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,912 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

BGRN opened at $46.52 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.18 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

