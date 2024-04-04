J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SJM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $119.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day moving average of $121.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

