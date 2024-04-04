Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.700-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jacobs Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.700-8.200 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $149.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.65. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

J has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

