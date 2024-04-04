Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 187.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 255,455 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $509,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JMBS stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

