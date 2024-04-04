JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC boosted their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Get JD.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Stock Down 1.9 %

JD opened at $27.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in JD.com by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.