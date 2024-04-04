Jet Protocol (JET) 24-Hour Volume Tops $142,370.93

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $142,370.93 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00348959 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $142,906.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

