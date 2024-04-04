Jito (JTO) Price Hits $4.45 on Exchanges

Jito (JTO) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Jito has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jito token can currently be purchased for about $4.45 or 0.00006471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a total market capitalization of $511.95 million and approximately $309.52 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jito

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 4.54457284 USD and is up 12.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $465,572,652.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

