JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

S has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.04.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of S opened at $22.34 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $72,826.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,195.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800,659 shares of company stock worth $19,334,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

