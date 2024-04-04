Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $198.55

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $198.55 and last traded at $197.84, with a volume of 4531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

