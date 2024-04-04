JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $186.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $214.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $218.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $5,522,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

