JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Holdings Boosted by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 8.6% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $109,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 761,512 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.13. 248,687 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

