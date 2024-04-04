JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,083 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.11. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

