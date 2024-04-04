JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JSGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60 on May 17th

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of JSGI stock opened at GBX 317 ($3.98) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 313.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 306.58. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 283.74 ($3.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337 ($4.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £172.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3,875.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income

In other news, insider Tom Walker bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £34,430 ($43,221.19). Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

