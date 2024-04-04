JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.16 and last traded at $54.04. Approximately 767,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,630,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 910.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

