JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.16 and last traded at $54.04. Approximately 767,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,630,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
