JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS JMST opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.