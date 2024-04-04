JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 1,315.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

JVAL stock opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $736.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

