Katana Capital Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KAT)

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KATGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

In other news, insider Dalton Gooding 98,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

