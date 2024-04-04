Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $64.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.08. 46,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,310. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,678,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 1,442.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 597,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,606,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after purchasing an additional 411,585 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

