KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GPC stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,395. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $174.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

