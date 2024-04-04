KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 295,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 59,297 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Business First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,901. The company has a market capitalization of $528.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $156,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,725.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

