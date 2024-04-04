KG&L Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $378.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.04 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.