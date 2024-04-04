KG&L Capital Management LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 63.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.9 %

CWK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.31. 3,583,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,933. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

