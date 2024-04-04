KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,430 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.35. 7,829,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,689,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

