KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $99,908,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,942,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,244,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

