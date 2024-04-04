KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes $427,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,974,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,264. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

