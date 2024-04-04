KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 901.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of XLG stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,607. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

