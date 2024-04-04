Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Raised to $5.00 at UBS Group

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $3.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.
KOD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after buying an additional 91,551 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,771,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 162,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,173,832 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth about $2,006,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
