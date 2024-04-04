Kohl’s Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KSS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after buying an additional 1,775,024 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

