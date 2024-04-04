Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.43. 532,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,276,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Kohl’s Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 2,695,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kohl’s by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,651,000 after buying an additional 1,825,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kohl’s by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after buying an additional 1,777,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after buying an additional 1,775,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

